Sam Fisher Set To Join ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ As Operator Zero

Sam Fisher, known to video game geekdom as the commander and head field operative of Fourth Echelon in Ubisoft’s 2002 hit shooter “Splinter Cell,” is set to join “Rainbow Six Siege” as the game’s latest operator known as “Zero.”

Fisher’s arrival was first reported by Windows Central in May when “Rainbow Six” data miner and Reddit user Zer0Bytes_ appeared to have found a set of future Year 5 codenames in the game’s code.

The user flagged two new Operator strings: “Operator.Y5S3.Scout – ECH (Echelon/Third Echelon) and “Operator.Y5S4.Jordan – PSC (Nighthaven). The former is clearly an indication that “Scout” is associated with Fisher’s former employee, Third Echelon and pointed to the fact that the protagonist is well on his way to “Rainbow Six.”

At the time, Windows Central opined that it might not necessarily be Fisher, but a “potential” to explore other characters from the game.

This time around, Fisher took center stage in a 38-second teaser. He seemed to have aged considering the facial hair, while the iconic three-dot night vision “Splinter Cell” fans have known to love over the years became a beacon at the start of the video.

Fisher can be heard saying, “You should know better than to write me off. Consider this a teaching moment.” What it means exactly is still a big question mark, though. Fisher then appears sans the night vision goggles, but his gun had the famous dots alongside the classic sound.

IGN, who posted the teaser and a Ubisoft “key art” of the “Splinter Cell” hero, said that the three dots might be a “part of a device” that can penetrate through walls. The video then officially announced Fisher’s debut as part of the Shadow Legacy update, while the full reveal is set for Sunday, August 16.

“Rainbox Six Sige” Operation Chimera operator Lera “Finka” Melnikova wrote a letter to Dr. Harishva “Harry” Pandey and described “Operator Zero” as a man who is in good shape and someone who never leaves a man behind.

“I’m sure his instruction will be a necessary and painful experience. I imagine there’s something he’s not telling me regarding his sudden appearance, but that’s not surprising. Zero operates on a need to know basis, I’m sure he’ll tell me when he thinks I need to know,” said Melnikova in her letter.