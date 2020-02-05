Sam Kerr’s troubled AFL star brother Daniel is rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive

Former AFL superstar Daniel Kerr was reportedly found on the side of a road unresponsive and intoxicated, but he’s brushed off the incident as a ‘bit of a joke’.

Emergency services were called to Hannan Street, Kalgoorlie, in central Western Australia at 7.45am on Wednesday after reports a man was ‘in distress and in need of medical assistance’.

The West Coast Eagles champion, 36, was uninjured, but taken to hospital suffering suspected alcohol poisoning, according to Nine News.

Kerr said later on Wednesday he was in good health and had discharged himself from hospital.

He told The West Australian it was all a ‘bit of a joke’, he had not broken the law and he was just with mates for a fun night out.

Kerr said it was sad officials only cared about what happened to him, instead of focusing on the 50 Indigenous people sleeping rough on the streets of the city every night.

Kerr is widely considered one of the best midfielders of the modern era. He played 220 games for West Coast and was instrumental in the club’s 2006 premiership.

His career ended in 2013 following a number of high profile incidents – one of which resulted in a suspended prison sentence.

In 2004 Kerr pleaded guilty to forging a Valium prescription to help cope following a knee operation and was fined $400.

Three years later Kerr jumped on the boot of a taxi, ripped off its aerial and threw it in the cab driver’s face. He was fined $1,800.

Months later Kerr was charged and fined $2,000 for assaulting a teenager at a house party thrown by his sister.

He told the magistrate he did it because he thought the teenager had assaulted his sister.

In 2014 Kerr was sentenced to eight months in jail, which was suspended for a year, for dousing the interior of a couple’s home in petrol and attempting to set it on fire.

He caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to the pair’s home.

He said his life spiralled out of control when he started to heavily consume alcohol during his playing days.

‘I turned into a person who wasn’t speaking to his family and real mates, and was speaking to a lot of people who were – well put it this way – I don’t speak to one person now who I was speaking to in that time frame,’ he told the West Australian in 2018.

‘You become an angry, aggressive person who’s not really that pleasant to be around.’

In 2016 Kerr was being held on remand in jail as his friends and family refused to post his $5,000 bail regarding allegations he broke a community violence order.

In remand, he punched a glass window and injured his hand, which made him realise he’d never survive in jail.

He called his mum and begged her to bail him out.

‘Mum said to me “Are you going to start behaving, are you going to start looking after your kids, are you going to start becoming a man?”, and that was the turning point for me,’ he said.

Kerr’s sister Sam, who currently plays for Chelsea in the English FA Women’s Super League and is the Matilda’s captain, didn’t speak to him for two years.

The soccer star told Bob on Fox Footy last year: ‘All our family’s close but me and Daniel are super-close … he always says, ”that’s the thing that brought me back onto the road, that everyone spoke to me except you”.

‘I just really needed that reassurance that things were going to go back to normal.

‘That’s what hurt me the most … when you do things that affect yourself, it also affects other people.’