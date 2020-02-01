Samantha Markle calls Meghan an embarrassment to her family who needs to apologise to her father

Meghan Markle’s half-sister has called on the duchess to apologise to her father, and says she has brought embarrassment on her family over Megxit.

Samantha Markle hit out at her sister over her split from the Royal Family, claiming she had no remorse for the grief and anguish her actions have had on her family.

Speaking on NewstalkZB in New Zealand, Samantha said their father Thomas Markle was suffering in particular.

Mr Markle has not seen Meghan since before her wedding, and has never met Prince Harry or his grandson Archie.

‘In all fairness and honesty, I think she has demonstrated no concern for our family and the royals,’ Samantha Markle said.

Samantha added that their father had given Meghan an ‘amazing life’ and that he shouldn’t have to ‘grovel’ to speak to her.

‘Screw her reputation, she needs to be an adult and do the right thing,’ Samantha said.

‘I’m hurt for my dad… That’s my story and I’m sticking to it and she owes a lot of people apologies.’

Samantha has been estranged from Meghan for more than a decade and was not invited to the royal wedding.

It is the second time this week that Samantha has spoken out about her half-sister, after appearing on KIIS FM with Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson on Tuesday morning.

Mr Markle said in an interview with Piers Morgan earlier this week that he would give a major interview every month until he heard from his daughter or Harry.

He admitted his bombshell media interviews will ’cause problems’ with his daughter and her husband – but he believes speaking publicly about their rift is now his best and only hope of a reconciliation.

He said: ‘If after this interview, if I don’t hear from somebody in 30 days, I’ll give 30 days and I’m going to try again, because 30 days is enough time to get back to me. I don’t want to sit in silence in my living room for the rest of my life, waiting for someone to call me back or get in touch with me’.

The Sussexes have received stinging criticism for their bombshell choice to resign as senior royals after just 20 months of marriage and move to Canada with Archie.