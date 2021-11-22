Samantha Price, the principal of a private school, is an unlikely champion for awake young people everywhere.

Samantha Price, the principal of a private school, is an unlikely champion for awakened youth everywhere.

Price argues that wisdom is about being kind, not about being self-important or virtue signaling.

The Princess Royal’s alma mater, Benenden School for Girls, a £40,000-a-year independent boarding school housed in a sprawling Jacobean manor house set in 250 acres of parkland in the Garden of England, would not ordinarily be regarded as the seat of a counter-revolutionary movement.

However, this week, the school’s head teacher, an unlikely warrior in a twinset and pearls, finds herself on the front lines of the culture war by making a brave, singular defense of today’s young people’s woke attitudes.

Samantha Price, who is also the president of the Girls’ School Association, used her speech at the organization’s annual conference to denounce those who dismiss an entire generation as “snowflakes” – children with an inflated sense of self-importance and an overabundance of concern for social justice.

“What has struck me,” Ms Price said, “is that this so-called ‘woke’ generation is really just a group of young people who care about things: causes, the environment, and people.”

It all boils down to one thing: kindness.”

This simple, accurate definition of woke culture is wilfully misinterpreted by legions of commentators – mostly male, white, and middle-aged – who use the term as shorthand for anything they perceive as social engineering, from footballers kneeling to the tearing down of statues of historical figures linked to slave trading.

Woke has become an all-purpose derogatory term, much like “loony left” or, later, “political correctness gone mad,” which referred to almost any action or behavior that sought to address prejudice and discrimination.

Ms Price is an easy target for those on the other side of the cultural divide – her school is a bastion of privilege, and she represents students who, on average, come from wealthy families – but her intervention is no less important for that, and she serves as a bulwark against today’s prevailing narrative.

She urged school leaders around the world to stand up to those who dismiss the concerns of children who are unafraid to express their views on equality, identity, and sustainability.

“It would be unforgivable if the older generation refused to consider new ideas,” Ms.

