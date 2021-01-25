Samkova, Haemmerle take Snowboard Cross World Cup win in Valmalenco

ROME, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Czech world champion Eva Samkova and last season’s overall winner Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria won the women’s and men’s title respectively in the second of back-to-back World Cup races in the Italian resort of Chiesa in Valmalenco on Sunday.

All four athletes from Saturday’s big final managed to make it into the big final again on Sunday. 27-year-old Samkova, who finished third on Saturday, seized the lead in the latter part of the race and crossed the line first.

Faye Gulini of the United States took second once again, followed by France’s Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau. Olympic champion and Saturday’s winner Michela Moioli from Italy was edged off the podium.

The men’s big final saw a breathtaking finish, as last year’s Crystal Globe winner Haemmerle edged Merlin Surget of France to take the victory. US athlete Hagan Kearney took third place.

In the Cup standings, Saturday’s winner Glenn de Blois of the Netherlands still leads with 129 points, with Haemmerle trailing nine points behind. Samkova and Gulini are co-leaders in the women’s standings with 160 points from two races. Enditem