Sammy the friendly seal delights paddleboarders as he clambers on for a ride

SAMMY the seal delights paddleboarders as he clambers on for a ride.

The friendly fellow has become a familiar sight for visitors to the beach at Weymouth, Dorset.

He is regularly seen on the shore and has now worked out how to get on board for a free ride.

But animal groups warn visitors to keep their distance as Sammy may be aggressive if pestered.

The Sun recently reported that a swimmer had to crawl from the sea with the randy seal on his back after it mistook him for a mate.

Rob Wilson, 50, was enjoying a morning dip when the amorous animal approached.

Rob said: “He wanted to play. But when I tried to swim back to the beach he climbed on to my back and put both front paws on my shoulders.

“It was a lot like a dog in season.

“I had to pull myself out by digging my hands into the sand.

“It was actually quite a euphoric feeling being so close to a wild animal like that.

“In a funny way it was a magical experience.

“Having said that, it forgot about me pretty quickly because I was running there a few days later and it was trying it on with a paddle boarder!”

