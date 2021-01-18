Sampdoria beats Udinese to claim comeback win in Serie A

ROME, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Udinese continued its winless run in the Serie A as it squandered a 1-0 lead and lost to Sampdoria 2-1 on Saturday.

Udinese hasn’t tasted a victory since December 13, 2020.

The Friulani almost took the lead before the interval as Rodrigo De Paul’s stunner from outside the box thumped the woodwork.

The away side broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the break, as De Paul tapped in the rebound after his previous two attempts were blocked.

In a desperate bid to avoid a home defeat, Sampdoria then made three changes and it paid off as Antonio Candreva converted a penalty he earned, before new arrival Ernesto Torregrossa turned the game around.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Bologna ended an eight-round winless streak as it beat Hellas Verona off Riccardo Orsolini’s penalty while Torino shared spoils with Spezia at 0-0. Enditem