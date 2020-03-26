Sam’s Club to open flagship outlet in Shanghai in 2021

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Xinhua)– Sam’s Club, a Walmart-owned membership warehouse club, said Wednesday that it plans to open a flagship outlet in China in 2021. It will be the third outlet Sam’s Club operates in Shanghai.

The flagship outlet will be located in the Shanghai pilot free trade zone, with a construction area of 70,000 square meters. Upon completion, it will be the largest independent building operated by the company.

The building will include a Sam’s Club, which will be the largest single-floored Sam’s outlet in China and a selection of service facilities ranging from eateries, entertainment to lifestyle and education.

“Rooted in China for over 20 years, Sam’s Club has been taking a ‘Member First’ approach and it is now a core value which drives us to make continuous investment in items, the shopping experience and member benefits so that the members can see the value of being a Sam’s Club member,” said Andrew Miles, president of Sam’s Club China.

Sam’s Club currently runs 26 outlets in China, and is looking to have 40 to 45 clubs open or in construction by the end of 2022. The company so far serves more than 2.8 million members in China, doubling the number from 2015.