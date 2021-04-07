Samsung Electronics’ earnings post double-digit increase in Q1

SEOUL, April 7 (Xinhua) — Earnings of Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s tech behemoth, recorded a double-digit increase in the first quarter of this year, the company said Wednesday.

Preliminary figure for its operating profit came to 9.3 trillion won (8.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-March period, up 44.19 percent from the same quarter of last year.

It beat market expectations of about 8.9 trillion won (7.9 billion U.S. dollars).

The company’s revenue jumped 17.48 percent over a year to 65 trillion won (58 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter, nearing the record high of 66.96 trillion won (60 billion U.S. dollars) tallied in the third quarter of last year.

Net income and detailed earnings on each business unit will be announced later this month after an external audit and approval of the board of directors. Enditem