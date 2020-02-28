Samsung Electronics says UK website error exposed data…

SEOUL, Feb 26 – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday a “technical error” on its U.K. website temporarily exposed the personal data of about 150 users.

The South Korean manufacturer said it stopped all users logging into the site after it became aware of the error, which it said has since been resolved and only affected the U.K.

Samsung did not say for how long the data was exposed.

The error exposed information including names, telephone numbers, postal and email addresses and previous orders, Samsung said in a statement to Reuters. It did not expose credit card details, the company said.

“We will be contacting those affected by the issue with further details,” Samsung said in the statement.

In October, Samsung issued an apology after a user reported issues with fingerprint recognition on its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)