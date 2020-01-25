Samsung Galaxy S11 Price Alert: Hold off because this S10 deal might be better

Samsung’s latest effort may be revealed soon, but the S10 still offers plenty of power – and is now available with steep discounts and free gifts.

In the run-up to Samsung’s “Unpacked Event” next month, where the company is widely expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone (if it’s not called the Samsung Galaxy S20, as some rumours have suggested), the company’s current handset is getting some incredible new offers.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 (and S10+) only launched last year, but both have been incredibly popular. The Android-based devices offer stunning 6.1 and 6.4-inch “Dynamic AMOLED” displays, with HDR support that helps content come to life, and there’s a fingerprint scanner built into the screens themselves.

Both phones also feature dual-aperture 12-megapixel and 12-megapixel telephoto lenses as well as a new 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Add to that some incredible performance from the Snapdragon Exynos 9820 chip and 8GB of RAM, and it would be fair to say there are few better Android smartphones out there – which makes the upcoming S11 a tough sell.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out some of the best Galaxy S10 and S10+ deals we can find:

• Samsung Galaxy S10 on Three | 128GB | 24-months | 100GB Data, unlimited minutes and texts | £35 a month (£29 upfront)

• Samsung Galaxy S10 on EE | 128GB | 24-months | 20GB Data, minutes and texts | £31 a month (£75 upfront)

• Samsung Galaxy S10 on O2 | 128GB | 24-months | 60GB Data, unlimited minutes and texts | £39 a month (£99.99 upfront)

• Samsung Galaxy S10+ on Three | 128GB | 24-months | 100GB Data, unlimited minutes and texts | £42 a month (£49 upfront)

• Samsung Galaxy S10+ on EE | 128GB | 24-months | 75GB Data, unlimited minutes and texts | £41 a month (£19.99 upfront)

• Samsung Galaxy S10+ on O2 | 128GB | 24-months | 60GB Data, unlimited minutes and texts | £51 a month (£99.99 upfront)

If you’re in the middle of fulfilling your New Year’s Resolution and are looking for something to put some pep in your step, you can claim a free Galaxy Watch Active from EE when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S10+ – worth £150.

So whether you’re counting steps, reps, or calories, you can’t beat free tech.

• Samsung Galaxy S10+ on Three | 128GB | 24-months | 4GB Data, unlimited minutes and texts | £49 a month (£30 upfront)

If you’re not in need of a new device, you could wait even longer – the S10 is bound to drop in price after the new phones are announced on February 11.

Even better, you can trade-in your existing device towards a new phone – but you might want to move more quickly.

Statistics show that you’ll receive up to 25% more for your old handset when handing it over in the run-up to launch versus doing so afterwards.