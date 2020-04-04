Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: All The Leaks And Rumours So Far

Samsung’s Unpacked event is just a few hours away now, but if you can’t bear to wait for the afternoon to pass, here’s a roundup of the leaks and rumours about its retro-looking foldable phone.

Specs-wise the leaks have been fairly light but the latest report from German tech website WinFuture suggests it has the leaked specs sheet though there’s no way to verify it. According to the leak, however, the Galaxy Z Flip will run on Android 10 and come fitted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The battery will allegedly be 3300 mAh, notably smaller than the Fold’s 4380mAh battery. The leaked specs sheet states the screen’s dimensions are 167.9mm x 73.6mm x 6.9mm – 7.2mm unfolded and it’s set to be Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED with a 2636 x 1080 resolution.

In terms of camera, it’s reported to come with a rear 12-megapixel wide angle lens as well as a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens. The selfie camera will supposedly be a 10-megapixel dual pixel camera with f/2.4. The rear will shoot videos in ultra-HD 4K up to 60fps while the selfie camera delivers 4K footage up to 30fps.

An interesting omission is the device’s lack of 5G capability compared with the Galaxy Fold or the foldable Motorola Razr. [Via WinFuture]

The device’s design will be less of a surprise seeing as Samsung confirmed it after it released an ad during the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. From the ad we can see a vertical-oriented phone that folds in half just like your favourite phones during the mid-2000s. The ad shows a visible crease in the model, which the fineprint allegedly reiterates is to be expected.

Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT

— nilay patel (@reckless) February 10, 2020

Two colours seem to be available, according to the leaks and Samsung’s own ad — a chrome pinkish-purple as well as classic black. The pinkish-purple is a bit toned down from a phone you might’ve gotten in the mid-2000s but it’s still a very statement colour.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB

— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

When folded, the exterior shell seems to some touch capability next to the camera lens in order for you to answer calls while the clamshell is closed. Unfolded, it looks like a standard touch phone with a centred selfie lens in the top of the screen. As the ads show, the area where the device folds has a visible crease as seen in other foldable devices such as the Galaxy Fold.

Only time will tell just how sturdy the screen’s hinges will be.

Of course price is going to be the most interesting part of the device. If it’s able to crack into the lower tier of foldable phones, it might be enough to convert some looking for a new device. The leaks suggest, however, the price is still going to be upper tier.

According to WinFuture’s leak, the RRP starts from €1,500, or around £1,300. Alternatively, prominent leaker Max Weinbach has said it will cost $US1,400, which is quite a bit cheaper at a sterling equivalent of £1,160.

The Fold is retailling at £1,900, and since the Motorola Razr foldable is currently only available through EE, it ends up costing significantly more than that over the two-year contract period. If the Galaxy Z Flip does release around the £1,200 mark, it would be the cheapest of the foldables by a good margein – but whether the gimmicky form will be enough to make up for the lacklustre specs will be the deciding factor for many.

The Galaxy Z Flip and the much-awaited S20 series will be unveiled tonight at 6pm. Catch it on Samsung’s Unpacked page or via its YouTube page. We’ll of course be reporting on the news, as well as live-tweeting over on Twitter.

