Samsung’s Entire Galaxy S20 Lineup Revealed in Official Ad That’s Also Managed to Leak

Samsung’s Unpacked event is set for tonight, and while we’ve already seen most of what it’ll be showing off, the leaks just keep on coming.

Just today, we’ve seen a leaked ad for the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition and pictures and video of the Galaxy Home Mini. And yesterday saw a lengthy hands-on video and photos shared of the Galaxy Buds+. And now what appears to be an official ad for the Galaxy S20 lineup has been posted on Twitter by leaker Evan Blass.

Samsung ‘accidentally’ shared official pictures of the Galaxy S20 last week, which we’re just adding to the pile of everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S20 so far – which is a lot.

The ad shows off the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, and that’s about it. Given that we’ve already seen and heard almost everything about the devices, it’s hardly earth-shattering, but it’s nice to see a swanky commercial with lots of close-ups and handsets whirling around against a black backdrop. I like to imagine some butter-fingered buffoon has dropped their smartphone and we’re watching it hurtle to the ground in slow-motion.

We’ll most likely see the video again tonight when Unpacked kicks off at 7pm. Join us on Twitter where we’ll be live streaming the event in-between mouthfuls of our dinner. [Pocket-Lint]