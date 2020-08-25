Samsung’s Find My Mobile Feature Could Locate Offline Or Disconnected Devices

Samsung now offers users a solution to finding lost or misplaced offline devices, according to a new report. In the past, the Find My Mobile feature for Samsung devices provides a fast and easy way for owners to find their devices. While this only works on online devices, the new feature would work even if the devices are disconnected or offline.

XDA Developers reported that Samsung is now releasing an update for the Find My Mobile app that offers an interesting solution. The update introduces a new Offline finding feature that enables users to locate their smartphones and devices even while using someone else’s Samsung device. Additionally, it allows users to find the device even if it is offline or not connected to a network.

Aside from those, the latest update optimizes the feature to enable other users to use other smartphones to scan for lost Galaxy devices that might be nearby. The feature is not only limited to smartphones but could also be used in finding Galaxy Watches and earbuds connected to the device.

Multiple screenshots shared by industry insider Max Weinbach reveal that this offline tracking function is activated by entering the offline search page and toggling on the switch located at the top of the page. Some users received a notification that the Find My Mobile offline feature is available. Tap on the notification and it will automatically direct to the settings page.

Looks like Samsung just added offline finding to Samsung’s Find My Mobile.

Let’s you track your phone even if it doesn’t have WiFi or cellular by using other Galaxy users. pic.twitter.com/psLl1rcb4X

— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 22, 2020

At the settings page, users can toggle the feature to enable it. It also comes with an option that allows users to encrypt their offline location. However, for those who have not yet received any alerts related to the newest feature, check the Find My Mobile directly to see if the offline page is already available.

Aside from Samsung, Apple also has the same feature for iOS 13 users. The feature also allows users to find their offline devices through the Bluetooth function.