Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold are Finally Available on Vodafone

Vodafone is finally getting its hands on Samsung’s foldables, which means – if you’re a Vodafone customer – that you’ll also be able to get your hands on Samsung’s foldables on one of the network’s new unlimited plans.

Vodafone has joined the list of networks offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 5G on its unlimited data plans, with the option of throwing in paid extras like Amazon Prime Video, Spotify Premium, Sky Sports Mobile TV, or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass to its Unlimited or Unlimited Max plans. You can pick up the super pretty and very tempting Galaxy Z Flip from £88 per month with an upfront cost of £49, while the older and much less fun to look at Galaxy Fold can be snapped up from £99 a month with £299 upfront. You can check out the details below:

The contracts will tie you in for 24 months, and if you’re part of Vodafone’s VeryMe loyalty programme, there’s exclusive discounts, rewards, and treats to be had.