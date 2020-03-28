Samsung’s Slinky and Stylish Galaxy Book S is Getting a UK Launch

Samsung has made the decision to release its Galaxy Book S laptop in the UK, and if you’re in the market for a new one, it’s worth a look, and not just because it’s so pretty.

Unveiled at last year’s Note 10 launch, the ultra-light ARM-based laptop has finally made it to British shores, hot on the heels of its US and German debuts. AT 13.3-inches, the Galaxy Book S has been designed with portability in mind. It has 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in memory, but that’s not enough storage for you, there’s a microSD slot can give you up to 1TB on top of that.

We’ve had a brief hands-on with the Galaxy Book S, and loved how light it was, coming in at a very slight 0.96kg. The size and weight make it perfect for commuting, conventions, and bog-standard work. It features a responsive 10-point multi-touch screen (which gets real smudgy, real fast), a headphone jack (miracle!), and a laptop appropriate keyboard – shallow but satisfying. One of the biggest draws is the laptop’s 42W fast-charging batter, boasting 25 hours of video playback on a single charge.

You can pick it up in Earthly Gold (which looks decidedly pink) or Mercury Grey for £999 on Samsung’s website.