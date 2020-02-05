Samuel William Davidson ‘started drinking at 7am before Oatlands tragedy’

The accused drunk driver who killed four children at Oatlands on Saturday night had allegedly been on an drinking binge since 7am that day.

Samuel William Davidson, 29, opened his first beer 13 hours before he lost control of his vehicle on Bettington Road in Sydney’s north west, police sources revealed.

Davidson is facing 20 charges, including four counts of manslaughter, following the deaths of Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, and their cousin Veornique Sakr, 11.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal police will allege Davidson spent the day drinking by the pool in 40C heat at the rental property he shared with two mates, before he got behind the wheel of his Mitsubishi ute.

By late afternoon he allegedly had a blood alcohol reading of 0.150, three times the legal limit.

Police allege Davidson and a mate drove to a nearby Caltex petrol station to get cash from an ATM.

Security footage from a house along a road between Davidson’s home and the petrol station allegedly show his vehicle going past at high speed.

As he returned from the petrol station, Davidson allegedly veered off the road and ploughed into the group of seven children, killing four instantly.

When police arrived at the scene they found both Davidson and his mate shirtless, just wearing shorts.

Police will also allege in court that as he came down the hill on Bettington Rd, Davidson reached speeds of between 100km/h and 130km/h in the 60km/h zone.

Danny Abdallah – who lost three children in the horror crash – told Daily Mail Australia that despite being a drinker himself, he would now like to see the blood alcohol limit for drivers reduced to zero.

‘I’m a drinker, but I think the alcohol limit should be zero,’ Mr Abdallah said.

‘I think you should just know that you can’t have any, that you can only have water, so the temptation isn’t there.

‘People think ‘I’ll just have one more, I’ll be all right’ because they don’t want to get a taxi or an Uber, or they’ve spent all their money on the night out.

‘We have to do something.’

Locals in the area near where the crash happened say the sound of Davidson’s 4WD slamming into the fence was so loud they ‘thought a building had collapsed’.

Many immediately rushed to help and were confronted by a ‘nightmare’ situation.

Long-time residents say it is not the first time a car has lost control coming down the hill on Bettington Road.

Mr Abdallah has now joined their calls for something to be done to slow down cars in the suburban area, which is loaded with schools.

‘That hill is very steep and it’s very hard to stay at 50 km/h because of the angle,’ he said.

‘Anywhere where there’s communities they need to assess the hills to see if you need speed humps, barricades or something to slow cars down.’

Mr and Mrs Abdallah returned to the scene of the shocking accident on Wednesday where mourners continued to pay tribute and pray.

‘Look, I’ll never be able to get my kids back, but I can find peace in my heart (seeing) the impact my children have given to the world in unifying people globally,’ he said.

The stoic couple admit the past four days have taken a toll on them and their loved ones, but say they are comforted by the enormous support from across Australia.

‘The hurt is always there, but you find a sense of peace (knowing) that people are out there thinking of their families, (or that) people are making peace with other people.

‘If people are tired and fatigued they will go to work and work those extra hours, but they won’t play with their kids, they’ll say: ”Oh I’m too tired”.

‘All I ask through this is that fathers be fathers, and mothers be mothers.’

Mrs Abdallah said she and her relatives had visited her children’s bodies on Tuesday and now feels ‘at peace’.

‘To be honest with you, I feel at peace with God,’ she said.

‘Yesterday I went and saw my kids, I went and saw them the way I saw them at the scene… and they looked at peace.

‘We’re still mourning and we’re still upset. We still have our days where we cry and scream in disbelief… it’s an (emotional) rollercoaster.

‘(But) after praying and praying I felt at peace. I felt that my kids could still hear me and that they are around us. It’s amazing.’

The three Abdallah children will be farwelled in a funeral service on Monday.