San Francisco Fed asks all staff to work from home if…

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11 – The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco is having its staff work from home as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have teleworking capabilities in place as part of our normal operations and, like many other companies, we are encouraging all employees who are able to work from home to do so,” the regional Fed bank said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday. “The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco is focused on delivering our important responsibilities through continuity of operations while being mindful of the safety and well-being of our workforce and the communities we serve.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Leslie Adler)