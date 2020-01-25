San Francisco launches first housing shelter for homeless transgender people in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday launched the first housing program for homeless transgender people in the United States, in an effort to help one of the city’s marginalized communities.

The project features a 13-unit apartment building named Trans Home, located at Washington Street in the city’s Chinatown, which will offer supportive housing for up to 13 transgender and gender nonconforming adults.

Enrollees may stay in the temporary residence for up to one year — or longer, depending on circumstances — before they find permanent housing.

Shelter residents may also benefit from group workshops or therapy services during their stay.

“Housing affordability and homelessness continue to impact our most marginalized communities, including our trans community members, who are 18 times more likely to experience homelessness,” said Breed.

The San Francisco city government has earmarked 1.15 million U.S. dollars over the next two years for social service organizations to fund the program.

An additional 2.3 million dollars will also be provided from the city’s budget to help at least 55 households with rental subsidies over the next 24 months.

One out of every two transgender adults in San Francisco has experienced homelessness at some point in the past, according to the mayor’s office.