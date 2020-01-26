San Francisco’s Chinatown unveils official Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — San Francisco’s Chinatown kicked off its official celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rat on Saturday, as U.S. and Chinese officials pledged to forge closer bilateral ties.

The ceremony took place on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in the heart of the city’s Chinatown amid a cheerful atmosphere featuring performances by pre-school kids dressed as festive mice and lions.

Chinese Consul General in San Francisco Wang Donghua said China made huge accomplishments last year, including the country’s per capita gross domestic product reaching 10,000 U.S. dollars for the first time.

The progress, which was achieved despite global economic downturn and trade frictions between China and the United States, is set to not only improve the living standards of the Chinese people, but also create more opportunities for the United States and the rest of the world.

Noting that 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of sister-city relations between Shanghai and San Francisco, Wang expressed his hope that the cities’ relationship would become “a model of cooperation” between China and other U.S. states.

Addressing the hundreds of Chinatown residents present at the event, San Francisco Mayor London Breed praised the “incredible sister-city relationship between Shanghai and San Francisco that has lasted for four decades.”

“We will … continue to build on that relationship and prosper on our friendship and economic ties,” she said.

“This is the time to commit to a renewed spirit here in our city (and) in our communities,” she added, referring to the numerous festivities that will take place all over San Francisco, including the world-renowned San Francisco Lunar New Year Grand Parade on Feb. 8, which dates back to 1860.

After their speeches, Wang and Breed took part in the traditional Chinese ceremony of “lion eye-dotting,” before lighting a long string of firecrackers hanging from an overpass in Chinatown, officially ushering in the city’s celebrations for the Chinese Lunar New Year.