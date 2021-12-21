San Jose cops advise shoppers to shelter-in-place due to an armed suspect at the Oakridge mall.

‘Active shooter’ at Oakridge Mall – One shot fired as San Jose cops advise shoppers to shelter in place due to an armed suspect.

A PERSON HAS BEEN SHOT AT THE WESTFIELD OAKRIDGE MALL, AND POLICE ARE ON THE WAY.

According to cops, people should stay put and shelter in place.

According to local reports, people were fleeing a nearby building, but it’s unclear whether a suspect is on the premises.

“Units are currently on the scene at Oakridge Mall in response to reports of a person being shot.

Officers are making their way into the shopping mall.

“Stay put if you can,” San José Police Media Relations tweeted.

One person has been shot, according to the police, but their condition is currently “unknown.”

