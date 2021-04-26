San Lorenzo stretch unbeaten run with win over River Plate

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 (Xinhua) — San Lorenzo extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a 2-1 win at River Plate in Argentina’s Primera Division on Sunday.

Nicolas Fernandez and Jalil Elias scored either side of halftime for the visitors before Federico Girotto pulled a late goal back for the hosts.

San Lorenzo are now fourth in the 13-team Group B standings, behind third-placed River Plate on goal difference.

After a poor start to the season, Diego Dabove’s men have not lost in Argentina’s top flight since suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Aldosivi on March 21.

In other Primera Division matches on Sunday, Talleres Cordoba won 3-2 at Atletico Tucuman, Estudiantes prevailed 1-0 at Rosario Central, Racing beat Colon 2-1, Arsenal Sarandi won 1-0 at Defensa y Justicia, and Velez Sarsfield accounted for Lanus 2-1 away.