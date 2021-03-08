San Mateo County to reopen and expand indoor activities after moving from purple to red tier

A man enjoys sunshine with his dog at a street corner in Millbrae, San Mateo County, California, the United States, March 6, 2021. San Mateo County has met the criteria based on its COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other health metrics, to advance from the purple tier to the less restrictive red tier on the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. This action allows the county to reopen and expand some indoor activities such as dining, museums, movie theaters, and fitness on a limited basis. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)