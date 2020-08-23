Sancho’s $142M Fee Is Not The Issue, Here’s Why Man Utd Have Not Signed Him Yet

Jadon Sancho’s transfer to Manchester United is reportedly held up because of the club’s inability to agree to personal terms with the player and the agent fee for his representatives.

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Sancho his primary target in the ongoing transfer market. Dortmund have labeled the Englishman with a price tag of $142 million and are not willing to reduce since the player still has two years left in his current contract.

Dortmund earlier set an Aug. 10 deadline for Man Utd to seal the deal. Once the date passed and Man Utd had not made a move, the Bundesliga side had declared Sancho would be staying with them for another season.

While it was first considered that Sancho’s transfer fee was a hindrance, ESPN has now reported that the player’s personal terms are blocking the deal as of now, while they also added that The Red Devils are still confident of landing Sancho at Old Trafford this summer.

The ESPN report has disclosed that Dortmund have given Man Utd the permission to speak to Sancho and his representatives directly. But, the contact between the two clubs has been limited as a result of lack of clarity from Sancho’s camp. There is a lot of difference between Sancho’s expectations and Man Utd’s planned wage structure for the 20-year-old midfielder. Moreover, Sancho’s agent is demanding a very high fee for taking the talks to negotiation level with Dortmund and that is something Man Utd don’t want to give in to.

Earlier this month, Sancho hinted that he would like to take up a leadership role in Dortmund’s dressing room. After Dortmund’s pre-season game against Altach in Switzerland, Sancho insisted in an interview that he loved playing with the current Dortmund team, while he also mentioned that he would like to guide the young players coming up in his side.

“I love playing with this lot. It is a special bunch. We’ve got some special young players coming up. I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them. I was once in their shoes, playing with the seniors. I am happy for them. I joined when I was 17. Some of the lads are the same age. I’ve been there and done that. I can guide them in what’s good and what isn’t. I can hopefully motivate them as well,” added Sancho in the interview.

Sancho, who moved from Manchester City to Dortmund for a mere fee of $10 million in 2017, has been impressive for the German side over the last two seasons, where he scored 33 competitive goals.