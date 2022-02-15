Sanctions: The United Kingdom faces questions about their enforcement after a private jet linked to Belarus spent a week in the country.

Despite being listed in UK sanctions last year prohibiting the provision of ‘technical assistance,’ a business jet owned by a supporter of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived at London Luton Airport on two dates in January.

A private jet that has been sanctioned for being linked to supporters of Belarus’ despotic ruler has been seen making two trips to a UK airport.

The sightings of the 13-seater Embraer Legacy jet have raised questions about the UK government’s commitment to enforcing sanctions.

Last summer, then-Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab listed it as one of six aircraft targeted by sanctions aimed at punishing Alexander Lukashenko’s regime and close allies.

The new regulations make it illegal to provide “technical assistance” to sanctioned jets on British soil.

The jet, identified by its tail number P4-MSG, flew from Moscow to Luton Airport, one of Britain’s busiest hubs for private aircraft, on January 17 before departing on January 20.

It returned on the 31st of January, according to sightings by aviation enthusiasts, and left in the early hours of the 3rd of February bound for the Russian capital.

On the 18th of January, democracy campaigners in Belarus alerted British authorities to the plane’s presence after tracking its flight from Moscow to Luton on a flight tracking website.

The plane, which is registered in Aruba, is linked to Russian billionaire Mikhail Gutseriev.

The businessman was described in the sanctions notice as a “longstanding associate” of Mr Lukashenko, who had provided support to a Belarusian regime accused of a slew of human rights violations through his business interests.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed on Monday night that the jet’s sanctions had remained in place for the entire seven days it was in the UK. However, government sources refused to say whether the plane had been subjected to any enforcement action during that time.

According to documents seen by me, the Treasury unit in charge of enforcing the UK’s sanctions reviewed the information provided by the campaigners and concluded that “no financial sanctions violations have occurred in relation to this aircraft.”

Belarusian opposition figures and pro-democracy activists who received a pledge last year.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Sanctions: UK faces questions over enforcement after private jet linked to Belarus spends week in Britain