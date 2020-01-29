Sander Berge not at Man Utd for medical despite pictures appearing to show his arrival

Man Utd were supposedly set to sign Sander Berge after he was snapped outside their training ground, but those reports were false

Genk midfielder Sander Berge is not at Carrington ahead of a Manchester United medical contrary to pictures suggesting he is.

The Norwegian has told the Belgian club he wants to leave with Sheffield United rumoured to be interested.

Pictures emerged on Tuesday morning appearing to show the midfielder arriving at United’s training ground.

But that is not the case and Berge is not on the cusp of a move to Old Trafford.

The identity of the person in the back of the car is still unknown.

United are yet to make a signing in the January transfer window and does not look set to change in the coming hours.

The club’s focus remains on Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes with a deal hanging in the balance as the two dig their heels in over the 25-year-old’s transfer fee.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the club were “working on one or two things” but are in a race against time as they look to plug the holes in their squad.

Adding a midfielder is high on their agenda with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba both out injured while Marcus Rashford is also sidelined for a lengthy period of time.

Berge has enjoyed his most fruitful campaign to date, but the 21-year-old has still only scored four times.

Reports yesterday suggested a £17m move to Bramall Lane was still a possibility before Friday’s deadline.

Genk are keen to keep Berge but his desire to leave may force their hand as he only has 18 months left on his current deal.

The Blades were keen on a move for Berge in the summer but were turned down, although it now looks like he may have had a change of heart.