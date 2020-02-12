Sanders edges out Buttigieg to win New Hampshire primary after neck-and-neck race – projections

Senator Bernie Sanders came out on top in the hotly contested Democratic primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday, with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg finishing second, projections show.

The Vermont independent claimed victory in the New Hampshire primary after multiple outlets called the vote in his favor.

Addressing his supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sanders described US President Donald Trump “as the most dangerous president in the history of this country,” vowing to stop him from keeping the Oval Office for four more years.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders said to cheers from the audience.

Sanders, who formally requested a partial review of last week’s Iowa caucuses, mired with chaos and reported irregularities, said in his victory speech that he “won last week in Iowa” as well.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “The reason that we won tonight in New Hampshire, we won last week in Iowa, is because of the hard work of so many volunteers.” #BernieforNH#NHprimary2020pic.twitter.com/uzA7tuFvMi — The Hill (@thehill) February 12, 2020

Buttigieg, the official winner of the Iowa primary, meanwhile, is projected to land second spot this time, with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar rounding out the top three.

Taking the stage, Buttigieg appeared to have conceded the defeat, congratulating Sanders on his strong performance at the polls.

“I admired Senator Sanders when I was in high school, I respect him greatly to this day, and I congratulate him on his strong showing tonight,” he said.

With some 82 percent of the precincts reporting, Sanders was in the lead with 26 percent of the vote, with Buttigieg trailing behind with 24 percent. Klobuchar was in third with 20 percent.

Updated DDHQ-UVA Center for Politics Democratic Delegate Count including NH: pic.twitter.com/Mh87WTwHqg — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) February 12, 2020

Both Sanders and Buttigieg are set to earn nine delegates in New Hampshire, which puts South Bend’s mayor into the position of an early frontrunner in the race with 23 delegates in total. Sanders has so far won 21 pledged delegates.

The results of the vote came as a another blow for establishment favorite, former VP Joe Biden, who scrapped the New Hampshire primary party and flew to South Carolina in a bid to breathe new life into his so-far listless campaign.

Neither Biden, nor another Democratic presidential contender, Senator Elizabeth Warren, are projected to receive any delegates in New Hampshire.

