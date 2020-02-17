Sanders heads to Nevada and South Carolina where he faces more diverse voters

Sen. Bernie Sanders heads into the two final February contests – the Nevada caucuses and the South Carolina primary – with the shine of frontrunner status.

The Vermont senator faces a new challenge of competing in states that have far more diverse populations than Iowa and New Hampshire, where he won the popular vote, though is slightly behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the delegate count.

Nevada holds caucuses a week from Saturday, while South Carolina hosts a primary the Saturday after that. In 2016, after coming off a 22 point win in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton, Sanders lost both states to the eventual Democratic nominee.

In South Carolina, Sanders was crushed by Clinton thanks to black voters.

She won the state with 73 per cent of the vote. Sanders got 26 per cent.

Exit polls showed that while Clinton and Sanders performed fairly evenly among white South Carolina Democrats – she edged him out with 54 per cent, while he got 46 per cent – black South Carolina Demorats favored Clinton by a whopping 72 points.

Clinton received 86 per cent of the black Palmetto State vote, while Sanders got just 14 per cent.

And in South Carolina four years ago, the black vote in the Democratic primary represented 61 per cent of voters, exit polls said, versus the 35 per cent of white South Carolina Democrats who showed up to the polls.

In Nevada, Sanders only lost the caucuses to Clinton by 6 points. She took 53 per cent of the vote, to the Vermont senator’s 47 per cent.

Four years ago, the majority of voters who caucused for the Democrats in Nevada were white. They accounted for 59 per cent of the people who showed up. Another 19 per cent were Hispanic and 13 per cent were black.

Sanders won over white votes, but by two points – 49 per cent to 47 per cent.

He also won a bigger share of the Latino vote than Clinton – 53 per cent to 45 per cent.

But again, it was black voters who gave the former secretary of state the edge.

Seventy-six per cent of black caucus-goers in Nevada chose Clinton, while Sanders earned 22 per cent.

This time around, Sanders is competing against more candidates – with one, former Vice President Joe Biden, focusing almost completely on turning black and brown voters out after disappointing finishes in the first two states.

To combat this, Sanders is heading to Nevada, sending surrogates down to South Carolina, while also scheduling events in Super Tuesday states just in case Biden holds the lead.

The former vice president currently bests Sanders in Nevada by a spread of 3.5 points, but voters there have only been surveyed twice since the start of 2020.

A lot has changed since then, including Biden’s fourth and fifth place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively. Two national polls now have Sanders in the lead. The Quinnipiac poll also suggests that Biden’s national support among African-Americans has been cut in half.

The two most recent polls out of South Carolina, both conducted in late January before the nominating contests began, show Biden 18 and then 5 points ahead.

The surveys show that Sanders and billionaire Tom Steyer are vying for second and third place. Steyer, who remained in single-digits coming out of Iowa and New Hampshire, has dedicated a lot of resources to the Palmetto State.

Sanders hasn’t scheduled appearances in South Carolina yet – instead sending a trio of surrogates instead. Starting Thursday, former state Sen. Nina Turner will appear in South Carolina, alongside actress Susan Sarandon and actor Danny Glover, two Hollywood fixtures who have supported Sanders since 2016. Turner and Glover are black.

Sanders is holding two Valentine’s Day rallies in North Carolina – in Raleigh-Durham and then Charlotte – and then another rally near Dallas, Texas.

He then heads to Nevada for the weekend, hosting events in Las Vegas and Carson City.

Late Sunday, Sanders pops up to Denver Colorado to hold a rally there.

Colorado, like North Carolina and Texas, votes on ‘Super Tuesday,’ which is March 3 this year.

Sanders then returns to Nevada to hold rallies in Reno and back in Las Vegas.

Democrats will debate on Wednesday night leading up to Saturday’s caucuses.

And Sanders will again throw a big caucus-eve rally, scheduled to take place at an outdoor, Las Vegas amphitheater Friday night.