Sanders leads & sues to keep LA polls open later as California turns into Super Tuesday’s biggest prize

The Bernie Sanders campaign is suing to keep polling places in LA County open past 8pm as wait times of up to four hours and voting machine problems threaten a victory that exit polls place within tantalizing reach.

The campaign filed an emergency injunction to keep polls open an additional two hours on Super Tuesday in LA County, where the rollout of a new voting system has – unsurprisingly, perhaps – gone less than smoothly. The new system shuttered thousands of neighborhood polling places in favor of larger regional centers, leaving voters with little choice but to wait in line for up to four hours.

“Multiple polling locations in the County have experienced extreme wait times for individuals to vote, including wait times up to four hours to cast a ballot,” the request, filed with Los Angeles County elections chief Dean Logan, reportedly said.

Voters were urged to stay in line on social media, with unverified claims that anyone who lined up before polls close would be permitted to vote. The Sanders campaign is hoping to pull off a victory that seems within reach, based on exit polls and a survey of absentee voters conducted by Edison Research – and one that would turn a lackluster showing on Super Tuesday into a spectacular success.

