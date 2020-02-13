Sanders projected to win New Hampshire Democratic primary

MANCHESTER, the United States, Feb.11 (Xinhua) — U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary, several U.S. media outlets reported Tuesday night.

Sanders will be followed by Indiana ex-mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, according to the projections.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the people of New Hampshire for a great victory tonight,” Sanders told supporters after NBC and ABC called the result in his favor.

According to the primary rules of the Democratic Party, New Hampshire’s 24 pledged delegates will be allocated to the three contenders proportionally based on the results of the primary.

A number of other Democrats, including U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, are not expected to earn any delegates from New Hampshire.

On the Republican side, sitting President Donald Trump, who is facing no major challengers in his party, is projected to win the Granite State’s Republican primary.

In the 2016 election, Trump also won the New Hampshire’s GOP primary, but lost to then Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the state in the general election.