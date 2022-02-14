Sandi Toksvig’s Extraordinary Escapes: How a Channel 4 series highlights extraordinary UK vacation homes

Sandi Toksvig’s Extraordinary Escapes: How a Channel 4 series shines a light on incredible UK holiday homes

The magnificent properties featured in the TV series, as well as many more, are detailed in a new book that will inspire a dream UK vacation.

Dungeness is a strange, beautiful, and wild place.

This unique cuspate foreland landscape, one of Europe’s largest expanses of shingle, is dotted with black timber cabins and abandoned railway carriages transformed into homes by an influx of creative types.

Several industrial, civic, and military buildings have been transformed into holiday homes by clever interior architect Fiona Naylor near the eerie power stations at the end of the beach.

The Coastguard Lookout, a radar station built by HMS Coastguard in the 1950s to monitor shipping lanes in the English Channel, is one of them.

With a kitchen opening onto a smooth platform on the shingle, a lounge with a wood-burner, an Eames armchair, and a slim wrap-around balcony, and a top-floor bedroom that opens onto a roof-terrace with views across to France, Naylor designed a room on each level, with a kitchen opening onto a smooth platform on the shingle, a lounge with a wood-burner, an Eames armchair, and a

Bloomstays.com has a five-bedroom apartment for £1,312 per week.

Some of the playful elements at this secluded adults-only treehouse include climbing a spiral staircase to soak and steam in the rooftop sauna and hot tub, relaxing in the outdoor “tree shower,” and zipping down a slide.Set in a private corner of a woodland in West Dorset and built around a 200-year-old oak tree, it is a treehouse of dreams, where guests quickly adapt to the forest’s immutable rhythms.

The upper deck has a hammock, a barbecue, and a wood-fired pizza oven, while the lower deck has a rotating wood-burning stove, kitchen, king-size bed, and roll-top copper bath.

The building’s creators, carpenter Guy Mallinson and his design partner, architect Keith Brownlie, are known for their combination of pampering and childish zaniness.

But it’s not just for show – it was built sustainably to protect the trees and ecosystems around it, earning it a RIBA South West Award that even squirrels and bluetits would applaud.

Mallinson.co.uk has two-night rates starting at £990.

This shape-shifting property appears as a triangular wedge slotted against the land’s sloping gradient, or as a timber tower set within the trees, depending on your perspective.

Inside, there is an irregular open-plan living area.

