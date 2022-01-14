Sandy Murphy, who is she and where is she now?

Sandy Murphy, a convicted criminal and former stripper, made headlines for her role in the assassination of Vegas tycoon Ted Binion.

Sandy is no longer in prison, and sleuths are interested in learning where she is now that she has been released.

Sandy Murphy was born and raised in the city of Los Angeles, California.

She began her career as an exotic dancer after relocating to Las Vegas, Nevada in the 1990s.

Her and casino magnet Ted Binion started dating while she was living in Las Vegas.

Murphy was with Binion until his death on September 17, 1998.

She was facing legal action as a result of the allegations made against her in connection with Binion’s death.

Sandy Murphy relocated after serving her sentence for her role in Ted Binion’s death.

Murphy has a home in Monarch Beach, California, where she lives with her husband.

Kevin Pieropan, an art gallery owner, is her husband.

Kevin Pieropan is a Laguna Beach art gallery owner.

Murphy said of her life in an ABC dateline special that aired in January 2022, “I go to work every day, I have a very happy life, and I love my husband.”

Sandy Murphy reported her then-boyfriend Ted Binion as unresponsive to Las Vegas authorities on September 17, 1998.

Sandy Murphy and Rick Tabish were found guilty of first-degree murder, burglary, and larceny in the case of Binion’s death in May of 2000.

Murphy was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Murphy’s murder conviction was overturned in 2003.

In December of 2004, she was allowed to leave prison.

