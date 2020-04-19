Sanitary fence to the parish of Câmara de Lobos is already on the ground

The sanitary fence decreed by the Regional Government for the parish of Câmara de Lobos is already on the ground, 12 hours after the announcement of Miguel Albuquerque.

The entrance and exit nodes of the expressway along the axis of the expressway between Ponte dos Frades and Ribeira da Alforra, are closed to car traffic and the entire passage is being carefully scrutinized by PSP, which has installed strategic checkpoints , as explained in the DIARY video.

It should be remembered that the sanitary siege of Câmara de Lobos parish starts at 00:00 today and will continue for the next 15 days. It was decreed after 10 new cases of covid-19 and 40 other suspected and associated cases were detected.