Sanitation workers clear 50 TONS of trash left behind by Mardi Gras revelers in New Orleans

The annual jubilance and carefree celebrations that have become synonymous with Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, have become a staple Carnival season, but new photos show the extensive garbage local sanitation crews have to clean up once the party’s over.

Pictures taken by Sidney Donaldson Jr. show crews using forklifts to scoop of thousands of discarded beads off French Quarter’s streets and bulldozer shoving forgotten cups out of view.

Donaldson told Buzzfeed that he took the photos between 4am and 8am, which is about how long it takes to clear out the garbage.

‘The sanitation crew that cleans the French Quarter is actually where I used to work. I helped out for quite a few years cleaning the streets. It was like an atomic bomb hit the streets during Mardi Gras,’ he said.

Donaldson became inspired to snap the photos after thinking about the difficult cleaning process and realized not many people get to see the aftermath of Mardi Gras.

‘I thought this would be a great behind-the-scenes moment for people to see what it actually takes to get it done. Working and doing it firsthand really puts things into perspective,’ Donaldson said.

A 2019 report said that Mardi Gras has accumulated nearly two million pounds last year. This year, reports say that a staggering 50 million tons.

He initially posted the photos to his Facebook page, where the collection received 27,000 shares and a plethora of reactions ranging from disgust to outrage.

‘The people who have never been to the city think it’s a huge trash heap and can’t believe how dirty the city looks. And the locals defend it, saying how it’s the tourists’ fault for making the mess,’ Donaldson explained.

‘Some say it’s great job security for the workers. From my perspective, 99% of the trash is from people out of town.’

Donaldson said: ‘Being a local myself, it’s upsetting. It’s almost a Catch-22, though. The business that is brought into our city for Mardi Gras every year is amazing. It is the life blood of New Orleans.’

‘However, it does make the locals angry to see how people come to such a great city and cause this much damage in one day.’

He said the trash seen in the photos was created in less than 24 hours.

‘Let’s also not forget the sheer waste that is taking place, from plastic beads to plastic cups. It is literally a sea of plastic you have to walk through to get anywhere,’ said Donaldson.

‘The perception of Bourbon Street is that it’s dirty. People see the way everyone acts out here and think that’s it’s okay to just throw the trash everywhere. If you live or work in or frequent the city, I promise you not one of those people would ever trash it.’

Donaldson agreed with some social media users who said the City of New Orleans could take a more environmental approach to the yearly festival, including reducing the amount of plastic being used and distributed.

He said: ‘Adding temporary trash cans or extra workers to keep up with the overfill would help as well.’

Donaldson maintains that the ‘real heroes’ of Mardi Gras are the workers at KBS/Empire Services who restore the French Quarter after everyone’s left for the night.

‘If it wasn’t for them, the city wouldn’t be cleaned in just four hours after the biggest trash event every year. It’s truly amazing what they do,’ he added.