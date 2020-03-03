Sanitation workers in Hubei collect and transfer medical waste

Sanitation worker Shi Wenqin disinfects his hands at the Central Hospital of Xiaogan in Xiaogan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 2, 2020. The Central Hospital of Xiaogan is one of the designated hospitals to treat the patients infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The amount of medical waste in the hospital rises after the outbreak of the epidemic and the risks for the sanitation workers’ exposure to the medical wastes increase. After taking strict preventive measures, the sanitation workers, mainly in charge of collecting and transferring medical wastes, stick to their posts without hesitation. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)