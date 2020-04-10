Sanofi to donate 100 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to fifty countries

The laboratory claims to have already increased its production capacity by 50% and plans to further strengthen it in the coming months.

While clinical trials are still underway on chloroquine, Sanofi wants to offer “as many countries as possible” platelets of Plaquénil. In a press release published on Friday, the laboratory ensures that it builds up the level of stock “necessary to continue delivering it to patients in the currently approved indications”.

Sanofi claims to have “committed to give 100 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to nearly fifty countries in the world” and to have “already started distributing this medicine to the authorities who requested it.”

Sanofi adds that it will give priority to countries “where its medicine is approved in its current indications, as well as countries where there are no suppliers of hydroxychloroquine or in precarious situations.” He also wants to reassure patients on treatment for reasons other than the coronavirus, by saying that its production capacity has increased by 50% and that its priority is “to ensure good continuity in the supply of the drug”.

In France, where the debate has crystallized on the hydroxychloroquine promoted by Pr Didier Raoult, two petitions of more than 300,000 signatures each ask to authorize a wider prescription of this drug, without waiting for the validation of the studies in progress .