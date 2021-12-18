Santa Claus, Arizona’s abandoned town, is a sad reminder of Christmases gone by.

Santa Claus, Arizona’s abandoned town, is a sad specter of Christmases past.

The fact that a holly-and-tinsel-decked winter wonderland was planted in the shifting sands of the desert is a testament to American inventiveness.

Christmas, as the old adage goes, comes only once a year, and with it the fabled St Nicholas, Santa Claus, or Father Christmas – the jolly old man with his white beard and red suit, bringing gifts from the North Pole on a flying sleigh drawn by a team of reindeer.

However, this legendary figure of Christmas generosity is based on a real person.

Nikolaos was a Greek who was born around the year 280 in Asia Minor.

He was the Bishop of Myra in what is now Turkey, and a staunch defender of Christianity during a time of great persecution.

Nikolaos, the patron saint of bakers and pawnbrokers, is said to have come from a wealthy family.

He put his good fortune to good use by assisting the sick, poor, and needy, and he became known for his anonymous charitable acts.

Three young boys were said to have been murdered by an innkeeper, and he was said to have brought them back to life.

This was one of the stories that cemented Nikolaos’ reputation as a child protector.

His good deeds were commemorated on his feast day (6 December) for centuries, and he remained a popular saint in Europe until the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century put an end to the practice of honoring saints.

Nonetheless, Saint Nicholas was still revered in Holland.

The practice of leaving gifts in the shoes or stockings of children left out overnight on the eve of his saint’s day arose from his reputation for magnanimity.

When the Dutch emigrated to America, they brought Sinterklaas, as he was affectionately known, and this annual ritual with them.

It gradually found its way into Christmas celebrations in the United States.

In his satiric history of Dutch colonization, A History of New York, published under the pseudonym Diedrich Knickerbocker, Washington Irving provided a vivid description of St Nicholas, pipe-smoking and magically airborne in a gravity-defying wagon, distributing presents on Christmas Eve in 1809.

It wasn’t until the 1860s, after a series of engravings of Santa Claus by Thomas Nast appeared in Harper’s Weekly magazine and the arrival of printed Christmas cards, that it became popular.

