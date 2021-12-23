Santa Claus spends £10,000 on gifts for underprivileged children.

Santa Claus, in real life, spends £10,000 on gifts for underprivileged children.

A REAL Santa Claus has spent £10,000 on gifts for children in need.

Reese Fletcher, 30, the owner of a gardening and fencing company, and his team created 800 Christmas trees, which they sold to raise money.

They then spent £8,000 in a toy shop filling 22 trollies with gifts and £2,000 on bikes for charities to distribute to underprivileged children on Christmas Day.

After seeing a video last year about families in need that “touched my heart,” Reese, who lives by the motto “it’s nice to be nice,” was inspired to help.

“I have children of my own, and I can’t imagine them going without gifts,” he said.

“I was going to donate £50 when I went outside and saw all this wood left over from my business lying in my garden.”

“I got the idea to turn it into Christmas trees and sell them for £10 each.”

“I made ten in ten minutes and sold 260 in the end.”

It went crazy this year.

“The response has been phenomenal; people have driven three hours to come buy trees.”

His Leeds company, Fletcher’s Fencing, Decking and Garden Maintenance, sold over 800 of the trees and raised £10,500 with other donations.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Christmas 2021 live blog.

“Whenever we had a quiet day at work,” Reese said, “I got my lads to make the trees.”

“We know this will give hundreds of children a Christmas they may not have had before.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 0207 782 4104.

You can reach us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

Videos are also something that we pay for.

To submit yours, click here.

For the next six weeks, click here to get The Sun newspaper delivered for free.