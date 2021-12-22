Santa tracker 2021: How to track where Father Christmas is delivering presents this year using the Norad Santa tracker.

Every Christmas Eve for over 65 years, Norad has worked tirelessly to provide detailed updates on Santa’s location.

Many people’s Christmas plans have been disrupted for the second year in a row by Covid-19 – but you can rest assured that it will be business as usual for Santa Claus.

And if the spread of the Omicron variant has disrupted your plans, what better way to spend Christmas Eve than tracking Father Christmas’s progress as he distributes gifts around the world?

Thankfully, modern technology has made it easier than ever to track St Nick as he flies from country to country, escorted by his trusty reindeer.

There are a few options available, including one from Google, but many people prefer to use the Norad tracker, which can be found here.

Every Christmas for over 65 years, Norad – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – has worked tirelessly to provide detailed updates on Santa’s location, which you can find right here as soon as Christmas Eve begins.

Visitors to the website will see a countdown and the message “Come Back December 24th to track Santa’s flight around the world” until the event begins.

The organization’s increasingly slick website now has a slew of new features to keep you entertained as the big day approaches.

These include a Norad merchandise store and a variety of arcade games, as well as Christmas music, movies, and information about Santa’s life.

You can also keep up with the Norad tracker by emailing [email protected] or downloading the app from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store.

There are several theories as to why, but legend has it that it all started in 1955 when a business placed an ad in the local newspaper advertising a Santa Claus hotline for children to call on Christmas Eve.

Instead, they allegedly misprinted the phone number and instead provided the contact information for Norad’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center.

Whatever the truth of the story, Norad has eagerly accepted the challenge, drawing on its vast resources to provide an accurate and up-to-date record of Santa’s location.

The North Warning System, which consists of 47 radar stations, is explained by Norad.

