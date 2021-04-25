Santos midfielder Soteldo seeks MLS move

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 23 (Xinhua) — Venezuela international midfielder Yefferson Soteldo has expressed a desire to leave Brazilian club Santos and sign for Toronto FC.

Soteldo is tied to Santos until December 2023 but said he has received a proposal that is too good to refuse from the Major League Soccer club.

“The offer that came from Toronto FC is very good for Santos. It will help pay off debts and also guarantee my future and that of my family,” the 23-year-old told Globo Esporte.

For the move to proceed, however, Santos must settle a dispute with Soteldo’s former club Huachipato. The Chilean outfit claim they are owed six million US dollars related to 50% of the playmaker’s economic rights.

“I hope that the clubs can reach an agreement and find a solution shortly,” Soteldo said. “I ask that they resolve their differences soon, for the good of everyone and my family.”

Soteldo has made 87 appearances and scored 18 goals for Santos, whom he joined in January 2019. Enditem