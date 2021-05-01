Sao Paulo beat 10-man Rentistas in Copa Libertadores

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Xinhua) — Pablo Teixeira and Reinaldo Silva were on target as Sao Paulo beat 10-man Rentistas 2-0 in their Copa Libertadores Group E match on Thursday.

Teixeira put the Brazilian outfit ahead with a 38th-minute strike after combining with former Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves.

The Uruguayan side suffered a major blow just after halftime when midfielder Agustin Acosta was dismissed for a rash challenge that earned him a second yellow card.

Silva put the result beyond doubt by converting from the penalty spot after a Mario Garcia hand ball.

Sao Paulo, who is managed by former Argentina international striker Hernan Crespo, now leads the group with six points from two matches while Rentistas are third with one point.

In other fixtures on Thursday, Argentinos Juniors won 2-0 at Universidad Catolica and Racing Club prevailed 2-1 at home to Sporting Cristal. Enditem