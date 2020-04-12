Sao Paulo football federation to discuss restart

SAO PAULO, April 9 (Xinhua) — The Sao Paulo Football Federation (FPF) in Brazil will convene a meeting of club presidents next week to discuss a possible restart of the Paulista Championship.

The video conference call on April 15 will include the presidents of all 16 clubs in the A1 division, including giants Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Palmeiras and Santos, the FPF said.

All of Brazil’s major football competitions have been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FPF president Reinaldo Carneiro said a resumption depended on the recommendations of local health authorities. The regional government of Sao Paulo has decreed a mandatory state-wide quarantine until at least April 22.

On Thursday night, Brazil’s health ministry reported 17,857 confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide, 941 of which were fatal.