SAP rejigs senior management, two executives to leave

BERLIN, Feb 20 – Business software group SAP said on Thursday it was shaking up senior management to strengthen its customer focus under recently appointed co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein.

The reorganisation will expand the role of Adaire Fox-Martin as head of sales and of Thomas Saueressig in product development, while Juergen Mueller will manage data operations and SAP’s overall technology platform.

Executive board members Stefan Ries and Michael Kleinemeier will leave, the German company said in a statement.

The leadership team, since taking over from veteran CEO Bill McDermott in late 2019, has already taken steps to unify the sales operation at the leading provider of enterprise resource planning software.

McDermott, in his decade at the helm, launched a series of multi-billion-dollar acquisitions that left many SAP customers frustrated that it offered a series of best-in-class applications that weren’t fully integrated with each other.

“Our customers rightly expect our portfolio of services to be seamlessly integrated and for all solutions to work together smoothly,” said Klein. “SAP´s success is dependent on customers´ trust in our competence and ability to solve their challenges of the future.”

Under the reorganisation, Fox-Martin will take overall charge of sales, service and customer-facing operations, SAP said.

Saueressig, recently promoted to the executive board, will take overall charge of product management, development and support. Mueller will oversee SAP’s integrated data solutions, overall platform technology and “intelligent” technologies. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Pravin Char)