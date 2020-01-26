Sapkota elected speaker of House of Representatives in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Agni Prasad Sapkota, a senior leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, was elected as the new speaker of House of Representatives (HoR) in Nepal on Sunday.

Mahantha Thakur, a senior member of the HoR who chaired Sunday’s House meeting, announced Sapkota as the new speaker of the lower house of the Federal Parliament.

Sapkota was the sole candidate for the post.

Subash Chandra Nembang, the former speaker and deputy parliamentary party leader of the ruling party, had tabled a proposal for electing Sapkota as speaker.

The Speaker’s post had remained vacant since October last year after the then speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara stepped down.