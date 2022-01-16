Sara Evans is the wife of Jay Barker.

Sara Evans is Jay Barker’s wife.

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge on Saturday, January 15th.

He allegedly attempted to drive a car into his wife Sara Evans.

Sara Evans and Jay Barker, a country music singer, have been married since 2008.

The artist has eight studio albums and one Christmas album under his belt.

Her net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)16 million.

The couple is said to have met through a mutual friend.

They were both going through divorces at the time, and they became friends because of their similar life circumstances.

On June 14, 2008, the couple married on a farm outside of Nashville.

They were, however, separated and are now living in separate homes.

Jay Barker, 49, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was held in the Davidson County Jail for a 12-hour period.

According to court documents obtained by the Tennessean, Barker attempted to run over two people who were leaving a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle “at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missing.”

When Jay allegedly drove away, Sara allegedly called the cops.

According to the New York Post, he later returned to the scene and spoke with officers.

He was reportedly arrested after speaking with multiple witnesses.

According to the report, there was reasonable suspicion that Barker attempted to hit the victim with a vehicle in an unlawful manner.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, he was released after posting a (dollar)10,000 bond.

The date for the court appearance has been set for March 22.

The couple has a total of seven children from previous marriages.

Sara Evans has three children from her previous marriage to Craig Schelske: Avery Jack, 22, Olivia Margaret, 18, and Audrey Elizabeth, 17.

From his previous marriage to Amy DiGiovanna, Jay Barker has five children: Andrew, 22, Braxton, 21, Sarah Ashlee, and Harriso, 20.

Braxton Barker, Jay’s son, spent the last four seasons as a walk-on backup quarterback at Alabama.

He recently announced that he will be transferring to another school and will be entering the transfer portal to do so.