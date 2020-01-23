Sarah Ferguson shares snaps of a low-key day of shopping at Waitrose and sewing on the sofa

The Duchess of York shared a glimpse into her weekly shop and relaxed evenings as she took to social media today.

Sarah Ferguson, who is often known as ‘Fergie’, 60, posted two photographs to her 253,000-strong Instagram following, with little explanation other than a smiley face emoji.

In the first snap, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife can be seen looking deep in thought as she peruses the chocolate biscuit aisle in Waitrose.

Meanwhile, the second photograph shows the duchess sitting down among a host of scattered cushions on a beige couch, sewing what appears to be a multi-coloured scarf.

Donning the same black blazer and coordinating knee-length skirt, the two photographs appear to have been taken on the same night.

Sarah, who opted to wear her hair scraped back in a loose half-up, half-down style, can also be seen fashioning a pair of trendy velvet slipper shoes, which feature a cat’s face.

And they proved to be a hit online, with one writing: ‘I love those cat shoes,’ while a second added: ‘Cute shoes.

In the first snap, the duchess can be seen with her arms full clutching a punnet of cherries, strawberries, a packet of crisps, and two boxes of oat biscuits.

While it is unknown who took both photographs, the duchess has a smile on her face as she peers along the shelves of the supermarket.

‘Looks like me going in for “just one item,” joked one royal fan, taking to the comments section, while a second similarly penned: ‘This is me every time I go to the shops for one thing.’

A third added: ‘Good selection,’ while a fourth joked: ‘Lol supermarket sweep.’

And if the second photo is anything to go by, it’s likely Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mother stocked up on snacks to accompany an evening of sewing on the sofa.

However, in the post, which racked up over 1,600 likes in 15 minutes, royals fans were unclear whether Sarah was sewing or just mending the colourful material.