Sarah Ferguson will’remain Duchess of York’ despite Queen Elizabeth’s decision to strip Prince Andrew of his HRH title and honors.

SARAH Ferguson will “remain the Duchess of York” despite the Queen’s decision to strip Prince Andrew of his HRH titles and honours.

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife is said to have no plans to relinquish the title.

“That has been her title since their divorce and it will remain,” Sarah’s friends told the Daily Mail.

“Andrew remains Duke of York, so it isn’t a problem.”

With his marriage to Fergie in 1986, Andrew was given the title of Duke of York, which is usually reserved for the monarch’s second son.

The Queen’s father, George VI, and grandfather, George V, have both held the title.

Despite their 1996 divorce, Fergie will be allowed to keep the title until she marries someone else, at which point she will lose it.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the couple’s daughters, will also retain their Royal Highness titles.

Fergie has used her title to promote her books and other products all over the world, and her Twitter handle, SarahTheDuchess, is named after her.

“Sarah has no intention of shying away from the spotlight,” another friend told the publication.

She doesn’t have to.

“She and her daughters have done nothing wrong, and they have complete faith in Andrew.”

It comes as York Central MP Rachel Maskell said it was “untenable” for Prince Andrew to “cling on” to his duke title and ties to York, saying: “This association with York must end.”

After a face-to-face showdown with the Queen on Thursday, the duke was stripped of his royal title and all military honors.

It comes as the Duke of York’s sex assault lawsuit against Virginia Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein accuser, has sparked outrage.

After he was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was only 17, his military affiliations and royal patronages were immediately returned to the Queen.

The Duke will also no longer be able to use the title ‘His Royal Highness’, and will face his US lawsuit as a “private citizen,” meaning he won’t be able to use royal privileges to defend himself.

It comes after a judge controversially approved a civil trial in New York before a jury later this year.

The 61-year-old royal categorically denies any wrongdoing.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen with The Queen’s approval and agreement,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement this evening.

“The Duke of York will continue to refuse to perform any public functions and is defending himself as a private citizen in this case.”