Sarah Millican: I’m going to spend Christmas Day chatting with strangers, and I’d like you to come along.

Sarah Millican: I’ll be chatting with strangers on Christmas Day, and I’d like you to join me.

I’m a knucklehead who despises the idea of people being lonely at Christmas, so I started (hashtag)JoinIn a decade ago.

What are your plans for Christmas Day? Opening presents, eating too much, or chatting with lovely people on the internet? Chances are, the third option isn’t on your list.

It’s something I’ve been doing for over a decade, and it’s as much a part of my Christmas as sprout farts and weight gain.

This year marks the 11th year of (hashtag)JoinIn.

(To make it accessible to those who use reading software, we use a capital J and I.) It’s crazy to think it all started because I’m a softie who despises the idea of people feeling lonely at Christmas.

Of course, being lonely is unpleasant at any time, but many people close their doors during the holidays.

Don’t look at their phones, and take a break from social media.

That’s fantastic for them, but we do the opposite.

By the way, I’m not talking about people who choose to be alone.

They enjoy being alone and have a great time.

They’re dipping hard cheese into a fondue while sitting in their underwear.

Maybe they’re watching The Sopranos for the eighth time and eating Celebrations in alphabetical order.

These people are nailing Christmas in some ways.

This is not the place for them.

This is for those who don’t want to be alone, but find themselves alone for whatever reason.

There are a slew of reasons why someone might be having a bad Christmas.

Perhaps someone is missing from their table; perhaps they have no family or a bad one; perhaps they live too far away from everyone decent; perhaps they are the black sheep of their family; perhaps all the other sheep are d**ks; perhaps their partner is working; perhaps it is not their turn to have children; perhaps it is their turn to have children but their children are terrible.

This is who (hashtag)JoinIn is for: people who are lonely and would rather not be.

Even if you’re surrounded by people, you may feel lonely.

That is unquestionably true.

It’s something we’ve all felt, and it’s even mentioned in a Bon Jovi song.

What chance do the rest of us have if Jon Bon Jovi has felt it? Plus, I’ll tell you something.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Sarah Millican: I’ll be spending Christmas day chatting to strangers, and I want you to join me

FAQ:

Q Do I have to follow you?

A Nope. Q How do I use the hashtag?

A Include it in all of your tweets so people can find you. Put #JoinIn in the search and start chatting. Q Do I have to wear a bra?

A I told you, no, but be careful your knockers don’t rest on your keyboard and send their own messages. Q Why should I #JoinIn?

A Because it is a lovely, welcoming community and you’ll have fun.