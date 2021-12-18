Sarah Millican: I’m going to spend Christmas Day chatting with strangers, and I’d like you to come along.

Sarah Millican: I’ll be chatting with strangers on Christmas Day, and I’d like you to join me.
I’m a knucklehead who despises the idea of people being lonely at Christmas, so I started (hashtag)JoinIn a decade ago.
What are your plans for Christmas Day? Opening presents, eating too much, or chatting with lovely people on the internet? Chances are, the third option isn’t on your list.
It’s something I’ve been doing for over a decade, and it’s as much a part of my Christmas as sprout farts and weight gain.
This year marks the 11th year of (hashtag)JoinIn.
(To make it accessible to those who use reading software, we use a capital J and I.) It’s crazy to think it all started because I’m a softie who despises the idea of people feeling lonely at Christmas.
Of course, being lonely is unpleasant at any time, but many people close their doors during the holidays.
Don’t look at their phones, and take a break from social media.
That’s fantastic for them, but we do the opposite.
By the way, I’m not talking about people who choose to be alone.
They enjoy being alone and have a great time.
They’re dipping hard cheese into a fondue while sitting in their underwear.
Maybe they’re watching The Sopranos for the eighth time and eating Celebrations in alphabetical order.
These people are nailing Christmas in some ways.
This is not the place for them.
This is for those who don’t want to be alone, but find themselves alone for whatever reason.
There are a slew of reasons why someone might be having a bad Christmas.
Perhaps someone is missing from their table; perhaps they have no family or a bad one; perhaps they live too far away from everyone decent; perhaps they are the black sheep of their family; perhaps all the other sheep are d**ks; perhaps their partner is working; perhaps it is not their turn to have children; perhaps it is their turn to have children but their children are terrible.
This is who (hashtag)JoinIn is for: people who are lonely and would rather not be.
Even if you’re surrounded by people, you may feel lonely.
That is unquestionably true.
It’s something we’ve all felt, and it’s even mentioned in a Bon Jovi song.
What chance do the rest of us have if Jon Bon Jovi has felt it? Plus, I’ll tell you something.
FAQ:
Q Do I have to follow you?
A Nope.
Q How do I use the hashtag?
A Include it in all of your tweets so people can find you. Put #JoinIn in the search and start chatting.
Q Do I have to wear a bra?
A I told you, no, but be careful your knockers don’t rest on your keyboard and send their own messages.
Q Why should I #JoinIn?
A Because it is a lovely, welcoming community and you’ll have fun.
This week I have been…
Reading…
Bob Mortimer’s autobiography, And Away, which is glorious. I love Bob Mortimer. Sometimes I just sit and watch YouTube compilations of him being ridiculously funny on Would I Lie To You. I don’t always love autobiographies but this one is golden. Jumping from his recent diagnosis of a very serious heart condition to the japes he got up to as a bairn, it’s all expertly written and joyful to read. Touching and often leg-slappingly hilarious, I found myself rereading passages and have treated myself to the audiobook so I can enjoy it all over again.
Watching…
Strictly. I’m on tour at the moment with my show Bobby Dazzler and haven’t seen a single episode of Strictly live. I always watch it when I’m back in the hotel or get home after my show. That could be at 10.30pm with a hotel hot chocolate or at 2am with a little dog on my lap. There isn’t anything better than clapping, cheering and crying my way through all the glittery dances. Strictly is pure joy and I’m starting a petition to have it on all year round. I’m very excited to not be working tonight and so can watch the final live! The dog is also thrilled.
Listening to…
podcasts. One of my favourites is Standard Issue. I’m slightly biased as I’m the boss. We started it in 2017 and it’s for women, by women, about everything. At the helm are a trio of smashers: Mickey Noonan, Hannah Dunleavy and Jen Offord. I’m so proud of my involvement and love listening to the team championing so many incredible women.
My other favourite is The Jackie and Laurie Show where two brilliant comedians, Jackie Kashian and Laurie Kilmartin, talk about what it’s like to be a comedian. They’ve performed since the Eighties and both have hilarious new albums out, Laurie Kilmartin’s Corset and Jackie Kashian’s Stay-Kashian, which prove that they really are at the top of their game. Hard recommend on both.