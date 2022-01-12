Prior to her governorship campaign and appearance on Masked Singer, Sarah Palin competed in the Miss Alaska beauty pageant.

Prior to her governorship campaign and Masked Singer appearance, Sarah Palin competed in the Miss Alaska beauty pageant.

SARAH Palin looked unrecognizable in beauty pageant photos years before her gubernatorial run and appearance on Masked Singer.

The 2008 Republican Vice Presidential candidate can be seen in a red swimsuit and high heels on stage at the 1984 Miss Alaska pageant.

Under her maiden name, Sarah Heath, she competed in the pageant, wearing a sparkly purple gown for the evening gown portion and playing the flute in the talent competition.

The photos obtained by The Sun offer an unexpected glimpse into Palin’s life prior to her time as Alaska’s 9th governor, from 2006 to 2009.

According to People, she came in second place and took home the Miss Congeniality award for being the most popular contestant among the finalists.

Palin appears in another photo from her 1992 campaign for Wasilla City Council, smiling and looking young and full of life.

She ran for governor of Alaska in October 2006 and was elected in December of that year.

Palin rose to prominence after Senator John McCain selected her as his vice-presidential nominee in 2008.

Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama defeated them.

Palin resigned as governor of Alaska in 2009, citing mounting legal bills related to her fight against ethics charges as a major factor in her decision.

In March 2010, TLC broadcasted Sarah Palin’s Alaska, an eight-part documentary series about Palin.

After leaving politics in 2009, Palin went on to publish six books and launch a subscription-based channel.

She sued The New York Times in June 2017, alleging that she was falsely accused of inciting the 2011 shooting of Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff in an editorial.

Gabby Giffords was an Arizona representative in the United States House of Representatives.

After the paper published a correction later that year, a judge dismissed the lawsuit, but the decision was overturned in August 2019 by a federal appeals court.

As part of the lawsuit, Palin’s lawyers asked the judge to prevent jurors from seeing footage of her appearance on The Masked Singer.

In March of 2020, she performed as Sir Mix-a-Lot’s Baby Got Back in a bear costume.

According to The New York Post, the NBA’s season was suspended the same night, and former President Donald Trump issued a travel ban to Europe due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More action on her lawsuit against the Times is expected this month, according to the outlet, though it’s unclear why the Times would want to use the footage in the trial.

Palin’s attorneys claimed that several proposed exhibits were “objectionable on various grounds, including but not limited to: relevancy; unfair prejudice and confusion; improper character…”

