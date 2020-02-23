Sarah Ristevski’s body language revealed why she stood by her father, expert says

Sarah Ristevski displayed a ‘contempt for police’ during her recent bombshell interview that may have indicated why she chose to stand by her father, despite him killing her mum.

Sarah spoke about Karen Ristevski’s death for the first time on Channel Nine’s 60 Minutes on Sunday, nearly four years after dad Borce killed her at their Melbourne home and dumped her body in bushland.

Borce feigned innocence, lied to the police, the public and his daughter, until suddenly admitting to manslaughter on the eve of his murder trial in 2019.

The 24-year-old admitted she found it difficult to accept that her father was guilty and that despite his plea, she has always and will continue to love him.

But leading body language expert Sophie Zadeh revealed the pivotal moment in the interview where Sarah’s expressions gave away why she’s supporting her killer dad.

At one point in the interview, she spoke about the early stages of the investigation, when her father had gone to police to report her mother missing.

She explained the attending officer was ‘rude’ and suggested Karen was ‘probably at the pokies’.

‘My mum doesn’t play the pokies,’ Sarah said she responded.

‘At this point, Sarah’s eyes narrow. This facial movement stems from the emotion of anger. She gasps for breath and cries. Her emotion flits between sadness and distress,’ Ms Zadeh explained to Yahoo News.

‘What we can take from this part of the interview is something we shouldn’t ignore. This is Sarah expressing genuine and extreme emotion as she recalls her initial interaction with the police. This is where she formed her opinion that they were the enemy.’

Sarah might have reacted differently to her father’s guilty plea, had police officers established a level trust among them from the beginning, Ms Zadeh claimed.

The My Alcomy founder also pointed to another significant moment in the interview in which Sarah shows she’s not ready to fully accept reality.

She tells reporter Liz Hayes she wants people to know she is more than just the woman who lost her mum.

‘The emotion of sadness stems from loss and while Sarah is still grieving for her mother, she is now also grieving for her father and fears for the future,’ Ms Zadeh said.

During the interview, Sarah admitted she didn’t like to talk about what happened to her mother.

‘We don’t talk about it. We don’t think about it,’ she said during the interview, at times fighting back tears.

‘Even though he’s pleaded guilty I find it hard to comprehend that he is guilty. I think if he were in my position he would support me.’

Miss Ristevski said Borce would have her continued support when he was freed from prison.

‘He’s my father. I have one parent left… I loved him before, I love him now and I’ll love him in 11 years when he’s home,’ she said.

‘When you’re in my position, I think when your mind is all over the place – different things (like) how my mum died. It’s not on my… I just can’t go there.

‘My heart is saying, I can’t comprehend. I can’t think about why my mum died.’

While she stood by the wife-killer, who last year shocked Australia with an 11th hour guilty plea to manslaughter, a renowned psychologist believes Miss Ristevski is under her father’s spell.

Criminal behavioural analyst Laura Richards told the program Miss Ristevski’s unwavering support suggests she has been manipulated.

‘I believe that Sarah has been in a bubble, in a vacuum, in a highly unusual situation, he’s the one in her ear constantly,’ she said.

Karen was killed by her husband at their home Avondale Heights, Melbourne, in June 2016.

He feigned innocence, lied to the police, the public and his daughter, and even carried his wife’s coffin at her funeral, until admitting to manslaughter on the eve of his murder trial in 2019.

In the 60 Minutes interview, which reportedly earned her a six figure pay packet, Miss Ristevski said she ‘wouldn’t go there’ when further pressed on her father’s guilt.

But Ms Richards believes Miss Ristevski will one day come to terms with what her father did to her mother – and all that he deprived her of in the process.

‘As contact lessens between [Borce] and [Sarah], as her relationships strengthen with other people, [she]will think of things in a very different way. ”How could he have done this? How could he deprive me of my mother?” And suddenly these emotions come to the fore. And I believe that that will happen,’ she said.

The graphic designer still speaks with and visits her father in prison. She said they discussed her 60 Minutes interview – the first she’s offered since her mother’s death.

She denied she was ‘under his spell’ and said the interview was an opportunity to speak her truth.

‘He tells me I’m my own person and that’s how he raised me. For the interview, he told me to just be truthful and be myself. That’s all he asked,’ she said.

Miss Ristevski famously stood by her father even when he pleaded guilty to killing her mother after three gruelling years of denying any involvement.

He has never offered any further details about her death.

She opted against providing the court a victim impact statement for the loss of her mother and instead offered a glowing character reference for her father to ‘highlight the man she knows’.

The 24-year-old said she had no desire to help the officers who had been horrible to her by providing a victim impact statement, and said when she and her father initially tried to report her mother missing, they were dismissed by officers.

At the time, both she and her father were worried, but they were told Karen was likely ‘playing the pokies’ and to get in contact again if they hadn’t heard from her by midnight.

Miss Ristevski also used the interview as an opportunity to rubbish rumours her step-brother had a romantic relationship with her mother.

‘It could never be true… It is unforgivable,’ she said of the claims before confirming she no longer has a relationship with her brother.

She has since insisted she can ‘see the sadness [Borce feels] at the loss of my mum’.

‘We both have the same amount of sadness. He loved my mum… He misses her every day,’ she said while holding back tears.

Ristevski was jailed last April for at least six years after admitting to the manslaughter of his wife of 27 years.

Police revealed they had tapped phone conversations during the investigation which formed part of a 22,000-page evidence brief.

When Sarah asked her father where her mum was on the day of her disappearance, he told her she had gone for a walk after an argument. She said she could tell he was worried.

‘I felt like we were just zombies, just not sleeping, not eating, we just paused in that day. It just felt like we were trapped in a nightmare,’ Sarah told the program on Sunday night.

In December, Karen’s family’s appeal over the sentence was successful and Ristevski’s jail term was extended to 13 years, ten without the chance for parole.

Miss Ristevski said despite her father serving a sentence, she feels like her life, too, has been put on hold.

‘My dad is serving the time but I am as well… The realisation that I’m kind of alone.’